Brandy’s Vocals Are Top Tier: Commemorating Her Birthday With Covers You’ve Never Heard Before

Brandy continues to inspire generations with her talents. Coming off her announcement of the 1997 classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella return to Disney Plus and her presence on the next season of The Voice, the talented performer is a reputable voice in music and entertainment who has continued to stay booked and busy over the years. We remember her in the classic 90s television show Moesha and her return to television in the hit show The Game. Most of all, we recognize her iconic vocal abilities. Brandy’s vocal range is not one to be played with, and she certainly set the standard for all of the new up and coming R&B girls.

Here’s a list explaining why Brandy’s vocals are top tier featuring covers you’ve probably never heard before:

Years ago, Brandy notoriously shared videos of her singing in her bathroom. Her impeccable range and the runs featured in this cover of her singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” is not shocking considering Whitney Houston was her mentor and one of her biggest inspirations.

Enjoy 2 minutes of unbelievable vocals from this old video in 2009.

Brandy singing another classic, “At Last” by Etta James, in her bathroom. She has some nerve apologizing for being “hoarse” sounding this good. The vocals are simply unmatched and not many of the girls can compete with such natural talent.

Brandy’s effortless delivery is inconceivable. We’re obsessed with her unique tone. The fact is she is unlike any other singer of this era, and she has nothing left to prove.

Here the “Full Moon” songstress delivers raw vocals on “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” She has such immaculate control, soul and fluidity that make her the all-star vocalist we know and love.

Someone already beat us to the punch. This video details why Brandy is revered as “The Vocal Bible.” Her phenomenal harmonies and stacking abilities are insane. The video highlights some of her classic performances from BET’s Black Girl Rock, a moment of runs between her and Jazmine Sullivan and a few rehearsals that will take your breath away.

Your favorite artists from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jill Scott and more have recognized Brandy as one of the “illest voices on the planet.” Now, she is lending her mentorship through the competitors featured on the 10th Anniversary season of The Voice. We happily celebrate Brandy’s gifts this year as she steps into her 42nd year of life looking as gracefully flawless as she did coming into the industry.

Happy Birthday to the vocal great, Brandy Norwood!

Brandy’s Vocals Are Top Tier: Commemorating Her Birthday With Covers You’ve Never Heard Before was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: