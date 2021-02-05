The New Rap Girls: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli Are Serving Choreo In Latest Music Videos

Many of us grew up watching videos with major budgets backing production costs like the iconic Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson videos we hold near and dear to our creative hearts. Artists are allocating more money into their visuals, especially since a great deal of revenue now comes from streams and viewership without live shows and performances. The intentionality behind these new visuals is refreshing to watch, and it looks like creative directors are investing a bit more vision and effort into rap music videos. Heavy-hitter Cardi B, Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, and newcomer Flo Milli all released captivating visuals to accompany their singles this week. The new girls are giving the world choreography in their latest music video, and the Internet is swooning.

Cardi B and Flo Milli share the same choreographer for their newest videos. Well-known Atlanta choreographer, Sean Bankhead, was hired and the moves are everything! Megan teamed up with JaQuel Knight, who’s best known for his work with Beyoncé on “Single Ladies” and “Formation,” again on “Cry Baby.”

CARDI B

Cardi B’s short rollout for her latest single “Up” is doing numbers already. The song already has over 5 million views since she posted it less than 16 hours ago. The new Tanu Muino–directed visual leads with Cardi’s Louboutin heel placed over someone’s dead body in a cemetery. The gravestone reads “RIP 2020.”

Cardi speaks with Zane Lowe about her new music and next album in a recent interview on Apple Music. She discusses why she decided to stray away from her usual sexual themes like that of her successful “WAP” record featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and make a song inspired more by Chicago drill music.

“I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence,” she said. “If it’s up, then it’s stuck, and that’s where I wanted to take it with this record.”

Cardi plans to release and album and she already has over 50 songs recorded.

“I’m just still not satisfied,” she tells Zane Lowe. “If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

What people are saying about the video:

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Megan Thee Stallion released her video for “Cry Baby” featuring Da Baby two days ago (Feb. 3). It features a whimsical Toy Story-esque visual with comedian and social media personality Kway. The JaQuel Knight choreo is the icing on the cake to a colorful and fantasy filled music video.

Coming off her latest album, Good News, the Houston rapper continues to level up her content with more videos and blogs to showcase a day in the life for the Houston hottie. “Cry Baby” has already gained over 5 million views on YouTube, and Meg’s team invested in the video from its’ costuming, set design and of course the dancers!

Megan discusses being a dancer on her school’s dance team, and she has successfully coined “Meg knees” when anyone’s referring to dropping it low in a twerk stance. It is no surprise that we can witness her moves in this latest video.

It also looks like Megan plans to drop exclusive merchandise for “Cry Baby” as well.

What people are saying about the video:

Flo Milli

Newcomer, Flo Milli is coming for the rap girls necks with her latest video for “Roaring 20s.” The video opens with a tap dance from choreographer Sean Bankhead introducing the young rap star. Flo Milli and her dancers are draped in 20s flapper-styled costuming. The styling is ever so pretty with long white gloves, pearls and headgear to match the theme. There’s even a brief appearance from a sphynx cat.

The By Child directed visual is breathtaking and the choreography is chefs kiss. Flo Milli released her debut project Ho, Why Is You Here? last year, and welcomed a gang of new fans who were impressed by her talented wordplay and melodies. This is how you come in and take over, Flo Milli! We’re looking forward to seeing more from the up and comer in the future.

What people are saying about the video:

Yes, to the new rap girls leveling up. This is a reminder to invest in visuals, costuming and choreography because the people love it. We are here for the talent oozing out of the rap game, and specifically from the ladies who are leading the industry. Set the standard and raise the bar high!

