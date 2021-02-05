Cardi B Shuts It Down With Hair, Makeup, And Wardrobe In Her New Music Video “Up”

The visuals from Cardi B’s latest music video are beyond this world. The award-winning rapper dropped a load off this Friday with her hit single, “Up” and let’s just say it’s been on replay ever since. Not only are the fashion choices risqué – to be expected – but there’s a little girl on girl action in the video, you know, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Cardi and her team did not disappoint with this high-energy, high-vibe women’s anthem about owning your inner boss b*tch. The video begins with her in a graveyard dressed in a black velvet corset bodysuit draped in diamonds. She rocks an extravagantly long braid with crosses and black flowers mixed in her hair and accessorized with a cute black veiled hat. The scene then transitions to her in an all-white bodysuit with a flowing train flying behind her, as if to show you she can be a sassy angel or a gangsta devil.

Details on the fashion from the video haven’t been released by Cardi or her stylist Kollin Carter, but he did tag a few people when promoting the new song. Fashion stylists Bianca Ires, Reva Bhatt, and Aaron Christmon assisted Kollin with styling. Wig master Tokyo Stylez was on hair, and Erika La’Pearl was on makeup. All together, the team created a series of looks that made this video as over the top as Cardi’s personality.

Tokyo Stylez gave some details on the “Black Rose Tail Braid” Cardi wore in the opening scene of the video. In an Instagram post he wrote, “BLACK ROSE TAIL BRAID “ believe it or not this braid was very heavy I used a lot of metal wire in certain areas to shape the braid but most Important I wanted the hair to still have movement so she could still feel sexy while performing and I had to sew each piece of jewelry on my hand . This was def was a task but I love a challenge.”

Erika gave some behind the scene details on how she created Cardi’s look. For skin care she used Urban Skin RX and for makeup she used a combination of Pat McGrath, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tatti Lashes, and Morphe Cosmetics.

If you can’t handle a little sensory overload, I suggest you skip watching the “Up” video. Cardi has definitely done it again with another banging song that is sure to climb the charts. What do you think? Are you feelin her new music video?

