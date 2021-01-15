Philly Ms.Tootsie’s Owner, KeVen Parker Passes Away at 57

Philly soul food extraordinaire, KeVen Parker has been reported dead at the age of 57. The owner of Ms.Tootsie’s was loved by the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection for many years. Bringing in celebrities from all around the world just to visit Philly for some delicious soul food.

Parker opened Ms.Tootieses in early 2000 with his mother, Joyce Parker. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

