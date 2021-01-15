Local News
HomeLocal News

Philly Ms.Tootsie’s Owner, KeVen Parker Passes Away at 57

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
Keven Parker

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Philly soul food extraordinaire, KeVen Parker has been reported dead at the age of 57. The owner of Ms.Tootsie’s was loved by the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection for many years. Bringing in celebrities from all around the world just to visit Philly for some delicious soul food.

Parker opened Ms.Tootieses in early 2000 with his mother, Joyce Parker. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

 

RELATED: Meek Mill Gifted Toys, Clothes &amp; Electronics To Philly Families Hurt By The Criminal Justice System

RELATED: Philly Comedian Tizz 215’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gives Philly An Update On Her COVID-19 Battle

Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

30 photos Launch gallery

Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

Continue reading Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3871745" align="alignnone" width="435"] Source: @meechie.hoe215 / @meechie.hoe215[/caption] We are sad to report that rising Philly comedian Meechie Hoe has passed away. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but rumors circle around that he was murdered. Many close friends have posted the young comedian paying their condolences and also to say “stop the violence”. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1282988444776636417 This news follows after the week of yet another Philly rising start D4m Skiano being killed on the Fourth of July weekend. Violence in Philadelphia must stop. Our condolences go out to Meechie’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.   RELATED: Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video] RELATED: Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges  

Philly Ms.Tootsie’s Owner, KeVen Parker Passes Away at 57  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close