Philly Ms.Tootsie’s Owner, KeVen Parker Passes Away at 57

Philly soul food extraordinaire, KeVen Parker has been reported dead at the age of 57. The owner of Ms.Tootsie’s was loved by the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection for many years. Bringing in celebrities from all around the world just to visit Philly for some delicious soul food.
Parker opened Ms.Tootieses in early 2000 with his mother, Joyce Parker. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.
Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]
Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]
1.1 of 30
2.
2 of 30
3.
3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.
6 of 30
damn meechie 💔 rip to one of the funniest niggas😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/VZp2MyOZIp— 4x.. (@Big4xDripz) July 14, 2020
7.7 of 30
8.
8 of 30
These philly niggaz outta pocket— ▲ (@NonGenericMale) July 14, 2020
RIP to one of the funniest niggaz
SLEEP EAST MEECHIE pic.twitter.com/UhCwiDXyaV
9.
July 14, 20209 of 30
10.
10 of 30
What you get outta killing meechie? It’s weird out here smh— AZ (@missaziaimena) July 14, 2020
11.
11 of 30
12.
12 of 30
Rest up young Meechie 💔 pic.twitter.com/nDeAr423w6— Priest 🤴🏾 (@Kyroni_2X) July 14, 2020
13.13 of 30
14.
14 of 30
Rest well meechie pic.twitter.com/4qakwmWSq4— Kitty.lov (@kittyandcute) July 14, 2020
15.
15 of 30
16.
16 of 30
RIP #MEECHIE pic.twitter.com/BeDADaVhIA— HipHopSince1987.com (@HipHopSince1987) July 14, 2020
17.
17 of 30
Lifestyle Different ✈️ pic.twitter.com/bOJasEA2XR— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) May 9, 2020
18.
18 of 30
The Gloed Up Real Huh ? pic.twitter.com/ACsZolhRgD— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) August 14, 2017
19.
19 of 30
I'm Just Enjoying My Youth 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/hWni2CYspL— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) July 30, 2017
20.
20 of 30
Strong 10 😏 pic.twitter.com/RYyIPi8EDR— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) February 23, 2017
21.
21 of 30
I get fly when the work done ... #MeechieHoe😏🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/52WSQdM2Yr— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) February 12, 2017
22.
January 27, 201722 of 30
23.
January 20, 201723 of 30
24.
24 of 30
Life is great 👍🏾😎 pic.twitter.com/lBbOFhCqQr— Meechie Hoe (@_MeechieHoe215) January 16, 2017
25.
January 13, 201725 of 30
26.
26 of 30
27.
27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.
29 of 30
30.
30 of 30
