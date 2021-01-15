Philly Reacts To The Death Of Ms.Tootsies Owner, KeVen Parker

Sad day in Philadelphia and soul food lovers around the world, KeVen Parker, owner of Ms.Toostsies has passed away. Philly’s own Ms.Tootsies has become such an important staple in the soul food world, even superstar Drake has name-dropped the restaurant in a song, “Second floor at Tootsies, gettin’ shoulder rubs”
Philadelphia remembers the life of KeVen Parker. The cause of his death has is unknown. Our condolences go out to the Ms.Tootsies family.
Check out the full reactions below.
1.
I just saw that Keven Parker passed. 😮— O.J. Spivey 🎙📝🏟✊🏾 (@OJPhilly) January 15, 2021
2.
Wow Rest In Peace to the owner of Ms Tootsies Keven Parker— PETUNIA. (@mscurlz_) January 15, 2021
3.
Wow! Just hearing about Keven Parker passing away- one of the very best in Philadelphia and will be missed 🙏— Millie (@TheReal_Kamille) January 15, 2021
4.
I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of KeVen Parker, the owner of @KPE_MsTootsies, which is located in my Second Council District. He was a genuine and kind person and a good man. (1/2)— Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) January 15, 2021
(photo credit: @Philasunnews) pic.twitter.com/dva0GTuCUZ
5.
Between my group of friends we definitely had a few birthday parties at Ms. Tooties. So sad. RIP to Keven Parker— Nelliepooh! (@JamaicanIvy) January 15, 2021
6.
Wowww Keven Parker passed away. That’s truly sad— OGabbyion aka yung bbq short rib (@NtnbutaGThang) January 15, 2021
7.
Gotta grab me a meal from Ms Tootsies in memory of Keven Parker cuz that def used to be my spot when I was outsider err’day!— Kev Austin (@wizkidkev) January 15, 2021
8.
KEVEN PARKER WAS A GOAT— aunty dotty✨ (@_payyyy) January 15, 2021
9.
Wait! Not KeVen Parker, the owner of Ms. Tootsie's, passing away today at the young age of 57. A Philadelphia icon! Today's just a sad day. Can't wait for it to be over.— Jeff (@jefeinchief) January 15, 2021
10.
I am beyond devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, KeVen Parker, owner of Ms. Tootsies Soul Food Cafe. He was a visionary, talented businessman and culinary artist. His meals brought joy to so many in our City and most recently to my home for Thanksgiving and Christmas.— CouncilmemberKGR (@CouncilwomanKGR) January 15, 2021
11.
Damn Rest in Peace Keven Parker @MsTootsies 🙏— Miss Williams (@oneandonlynikki) January 15, 2021
12.
R.I.P. Restauranteur #KevenParker . Parker died this morning he was 57. Parker had the Philly Restaurants Ms. Tootsie’s 13th and South and Keven Parkers Cafe in the reading terminal please keep his family, friends and staff workers in 🙏🏽 #MsTootsies pic.twitter.com/2jkXKLi240— Chef Kenneth J McDuffie (@Phillieschosen) January 15, 2021
13.
RIP Keven Parker owner of Ms. Tootsies & Keven Parker Soul Food Cafe.— Kevin Simmons (@TheSkorpion) January 15, 2021
14.
Wow Keven Parker died— v3nusversusmars (@v3nusversusmars) January 15, 2021
15.
Keven Parker dying just isn’t sitting well with me smh like life is really crazy— BIG A (@official_ashhh) January 15, 2021
16.
Omg what?! RIP Keven Parker!!!— Taylor (@_aambush) January 15, 2021
17.
Very sad to hear legendary restaurateur Keven Parker has passed away. Generous, kind, wonderful, friend to many. Delicious food @MsTootsies Very helpful to me when I started out. Invited me to many @MsPattiPatti doings. He made a difference. RIP dear Keven Parker (pic 2014) pic.twitter.com/Ipru73heBE— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) January 15, 2021
18.
OMG..... Keven Parker died 😩🥺🥺. My chest hurt, that man food was simply amazing— Beatrice 👑 (@beeah__1) January 15, 2021
19.
Aww damn....R.I.P Keven Parker— Someguynamedralf (@reddy4daworld1) January 15, 2021
Ms Tootsies 🥺🥺🥺🥺
20.
Rest In Peace, Mr. Keven Parker.— Spo Hyphy (@caliphillylife) January 15, 2021