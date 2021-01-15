Philly Reacts To The Death Of Ms.Tootsies Owner, KeVen Parker

Sad day in Philadelphia and soul food lovers around the world, KeVen Parker, owner of Ms.Toostsies has passed away. Philly’s own Ms.Tootsies has become such an important staple in the soul food world, even superstar Drake has name-dropped the restaurant in a song, “Second floor at Tootsies, gettin’ shoulder rubs”

Philadelphia remembers the life of KeVen Parker. The cause of his death has is unknown. Our condolences go out to the Ms.Tootsies family.

