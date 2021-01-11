Radio One Exclusives
BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

According to Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson. Many rumors speculated throughout the weekend of Owner Jeffrey Lurie not being impressed with Pederson’s future goals for the team.

After a short five season, the marriage between Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles have come to the end. Following a Super Bowl win with the team in 2017 were two disappointing seasons filled with confusion and a huge amount of injuries. More news to come as the story develops.

