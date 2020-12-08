Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting QB For Week 14

Coach Doug Pederson has made it official, rookie Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the starter for the Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Following a sub-par season by Carson Wentz, the Eagles front office have pulled the trigger and benched him for Week 14.

Prior to this week, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss against the Seattle Seahawks. During the Seahawks game, the offense was not able to pick up any rhythm and chose to bench Carson halfway through and brought in rookie Jalen Hurts. With a sudden burst of energy, the offense started to find its legs but with not enough time left they fell short.

The news of Wentz being benched is no surprise to Philadelphia Eagles fans and depending on who you ask it was long overdue.

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

