Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy Creates A Political Party For Black People

DIDDY CREATES A POLITICAL PARTY FOR BLACK PEOPLE

Diddy just launched his own political party, “Our Black Party,” he announced Friday. The music mogul said he’s creating the Black political party with the mission to advance “a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people” ahead of the 2020 presidential election. “I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists,” he tweeted. “It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…”

The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

He added that instead, we “need to get (Joe) Biden in and hold him accountable.”

“It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage,” he tweeted. “But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.

What inspired him to get political? He writes that it’s his frustration with the idea that Black people “aren’t even a topic of real discussion.”

“We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”