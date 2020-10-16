Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy Creates A Political Party For Black People

DIDDY CREATES A POLITICAL PARTY FOR BLACK PEOPLE
Diddy just launched his own political party, “Our Black Party,” he announced Friday. The music mogul said he’s creating the Black political party with the mission to advance “a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people” ahead of the 2020 presidential election. “I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists,” he tweeted. “It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…”
He added that instead, we “need to get (Joe) Biden in and hold him accountable.”
“It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage,” he tweeted. “But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics.
What inspired him to get political? He writes that it’s his frustration with the idea that Black people “aren’t even a topic of real discussion.”
“We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”
Kodak Black Transferred to a New Prison.
Kodak Black is celebrating a small victory as he has been transferred to a new prison facility in Illinois just two weeks following his lawsuit. The lawsuit explained in detail the extent of the abuse and trauma the Florida rapper experienced daily at the hands of the guards at Big Sandy in Kentucky.
Kodak shared his new address on Instagram to his fans and encouraged them to send hum letters to keep himself entertained and in good spirits.
