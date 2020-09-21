A parole board in New York has denied Bobby Shmurda a chance to be released early according to TMZ.

The Brooklyn rapper, best known for his “Hot N*gga” single in 2014, has served more than six years behind bars on a litany of charges including weapons possession. In 2017, he was sentenced to serve a four-year sentence for carrying a shank in prison and it was set to serve concurrently with his original sentence.

Since he’s been locked up, Shmurda has been preparing to release new music and if his parole came through, a documentary about his life was to be in the works. He had hoped that it would be used as an educational tool for young people caught up in various circumstances.

Shmurda’s time behind bars is set to conclude on December 11, 2021, more than seven years after his initial arrest in December 2014.

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until 2021 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

