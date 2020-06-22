NASCAR Says A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Bubba Wallace made national headlines after calling out NASCAR for the racing league to ban all Confederate flags at racetracks. Well, not even two weeks after making these comments, the true colors of NASCAR fans was revealed. A noose was found in the garage stall of Wallace (currently the only African-American in NASCAR), at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR, was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

According to ESPN, Wallace never saw the noose, and it was found by one of the members on his team. After a few attempts in the past to remove the flag from events, this year they took a munch stronger and direct stand about the flag. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only reported incident reported at the racing event.

There were plenty of vehicles waving and flying Confederate flags driving on the outside of the speedway, and a plane flew above the track pulling a banner of the Confederate flag that said, “Defund NASCAR.”

LeBron James posted on Twitter, “Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete, I just want to continue to say how porud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for chance here in America and Sports! @Nascar I salute you as well!

As much praise as the racing league received for making the stand against the removal of the Confederate flag from their events, this still goes to show their are plenty of people still holding on to their past, racist ways. You can see Bubba’s response below.

SEE ALSO: Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At Grocery Store With No Remorse [Video]

SEE ALSO: D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

NASCAR Says A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage was originally published on themorninghustle.com