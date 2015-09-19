NERD NEWS: Amandla Stenberg Is Coming Out With Her Own Comic Book

When Amandla Stenberg‘s not educating people on cultural appropriation or acting, she’s putting her creativity to good use with her latest project!

The Hunger Games star announced via Instagram this week that she’s rolling out a comic book titled NIOBE: She Is Life.

In her post, she urged her followers to pre-order the comic to “let people know we have a voice.” It’s her part of the push for greater representation for people of color across every entertainment medium.

According to The Huffington Post, Amandla created NIOBE with her co-writer Sebastian A. Jones. Some early artwork for the series, illustrated by Ashley A. Woods, seems to style the main character, Niobe Ayutami, after Amandla herself. Shadow and Act reports that the project came together after the actress attended the Mixed Remixed Festival.

“I was drawn to give voice to Niobe and co-write her story because her journey is my journey,” Amandla told The Huffington Post. “I connect to her mixed racial background and quest to discover her innate powers and strengths, to learn who she truly is.”

NIOBE: She Is Life, to be published by Jones’ Stranger Comics, centers around a Black elf that is tasked with saving the fantasy world of Asunda.

Amandla’s co-creators see a lot of the actress in Niobe.

“Niobe Ayumi is our hope,” Woods told HuffPo. “Niobe is Amandla… and I am honored to see them grow together into someone quite special. Someone I can follow. A hero for our time.”

The comic will be available November 4. Like Amandla suggested, though, you might need to contact your local comic shop to get your hands on a copy.

