Will Smith’s Son Trey Smith Releases ‘Blame It On Beyoncé’ To Honor The Queen On Her Birthday

In case you were sleeping under a rock yesterday, Beyoncé turned 34 yesterday. Of course the Internet celebrated. And being the generous queen she is, Beyoncé gave us gifts instead: A Crazy In Love remix which can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

Will Smith’s son Trey “Ace” Smith is apparently a proud member of the Beyhive too. His debut track, Blame It On Beyonce, featuring DeCarlo, according to Vibe.

Vibe reports that Smith said the following about the track:

“Blame It On Beyoncé’ is a song that’s inspired by the impact Beyoncé has made on pop culture. From women to fashion and music, her presence is felt everywhere.”

As you can probably tell from the track, if you listen below, “AcE” has got some skills and is indeed a DJ although with the release of this track, it looks like the first in what might be a new solo debut project of sorts. But more importantly, I think we can all agree that AcE can call himself Beyoncé’s #1 fan.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to dance to this for the rest of the day. #BlameitonBeyonce

