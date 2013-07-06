Toni Braxton Announces New Babyface Project And Tour

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! Last we can recall, Toni was on “Braxton Family Values” telling Babyface that she really wanted to retire from the music industry because she had fallen out of love with singing. Babyface attempted to talk her out of it. Refresh your memory with the video of the conversation below!

We guess the pep talk that Babyface gave Toni worked as they have recently announced a joint project and tour! Hooray for music and for the fans!

Says Toni,

“I think I’ve made the right decision to get back involved with songwriting and working with Kenny.”

According to djsdoingwork.com you can catch Toni soon at the following;

August 9 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl—Palms Concert Theatre

August 10 — Coquitlam, BC — Red Robinson Theatre

August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Martin Luther King, Jr. Summer Concert Series

August 14 — New Brunswick, NJ — State Theatre

August 16 — Rama, ON — Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

August 17 — Detroit, MI — Chene Park – Classic Soul Series

August 18 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

August 21 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

August 23 — Lincoln, RI — Twin River Casino

August 24 — Atlantic City, NJ — Trump Taj Mahal—Mark G Etess Arena

August 25 — Westbury, NY — Theatre at Westbury

August 28 — St. Petersburg, FL — The Mahaffey Theater

August 29 — Miami, FL — James L. Knight Center

August 31 — Atlanta, GA — Chastain Park Amphitheatre

