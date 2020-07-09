CLOSE
Philadelphia Waives All Protest-Related Code Violations Issued

George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia is making strides in the right direction!

On Wednesday, Mayor Kenny announced that Philadelphia will waive all protest-related code violation notices issued from demonstrations surrounding police brutality.

The waiver applies to any code violation notices given out between May 30 and June 30, including those for all forms of disorderly conduct as well as failure to disperse and curfew violations.

“My decision to waive these violations is not a statement on the validity of the individual citations,” Kenney said. “Rather, it is a recognition of the core concerns that caused thousands to demonstrate on the streets of Philadelphia. In waiving these notices, I recognize that those issues are vitally important, that the pain of those marching is very real, and that their message — Black lives matter — needs to be heard every day until systemic racism is fully eradicated from this city and nation.”

Anyone who has been issued a CVN and hasn’t paid won’t be held accountable. Those who have already paid the CVN and would like a refund can contact OAR at 215-567-2605.

Now, this is not to get confused with a get-out-of-jail-free card!

Those facing criminal matters with the District Attorney’s Office will still be held accountable.

