Looter Claims To Have Stolen A Monkey From The Philadelphia Zoo, Twitter Explodes

Philly looters have broken into Target, Shoprite, and the ZOO?! Allegedly a kid by the Instagram handle @yayocb4l claims he has stolen a monkey from the Philadelphia Zoo. The Zoo has not confirmed any stolen animals as of yet but Twitter is having a field day with this. The gentleman who claims he stole the money also posted a DM from the Philadelphia Police Department.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CA8CBtZh1b0/
Granted, we are still very skeptical too if this actually happened but, Philly being Philly ran to Twitter.
This boy really broke into the Philadelphia Zoo & said the monkeys followed him voluntarily 😭— 🐯 (@MonaeJakira) June 3, 2020
some guy stole monkeys from the philadelphia zoo and is sellin em on instagram for $5k 😂😂— jli (@SirJli) June 3, 2020
Philadelphia Zoo got broken into someone release a lion hippo and monkey running around in Philly— #trump lost HA HA (@helpyourpeople) June 1, 2020
MY MANS GOT FOLLOWED HOME BY 3 MONKEYS FROM THE ZOO, HE AINT EVEN STEAL THEM BUT THE LAW ALREADY ON HIS ASS, HE EVEN GOT CHASED BY A BABY LION TO FOR WHATEVER REASON, HOLLA IF YOU NEED A MONKEY THO 🐒 PHILLY WAS ON SOME HEY ARNOLD SHIT THAT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/aWXeZLELKs— QAnonakin Skywalker (@sadhugold) June 4, 2020
i heard the @phillyzoo was missing 3 monkeys...one apparently sighted!— High Wide & Handsome (@umass94) June 4, 2020
Ayo squad... @phillyzoo ain't said shit about no animals being released into our city so cease the rumor. Please & thank you!— Mack Penn (@mack4417) June 3, 2020