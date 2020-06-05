Looter Claims To Have Stolen A Monkey From The Philadelphia Zoo, Twitter Explodes

Philly looters have broken into Target, Shoprite, and the ZOO?! Allegedly a kid by the Instagram handle @yayocb4l claims he has stolen a monkey from the Philadelphia Zoo. The Zoo has not confirmed any stolen animals as of yet but Twitter is having a field day with this. The gentleman who claims he stole the money also posted a DM from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Granted, we are still very skeptical too if this actually happened but, Philly being Philly ran to Twitter.

