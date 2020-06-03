Frank Rizzo Statue Has Been Officially Removed In Philly [Video]

Frank Rizzo was a former Philadelphia Police officer and mayor of the city in the ’70s. Rizzo was known for using abusive tactics to groups such as the Black Panthers. Making them strip naked and also abusing homosexuals.

For many years the statue was up and has represented years of hate, violence, and racism. Today (June 3, 2020) the city of Philadelphia has officially taken down the Frank Rizzo statue. Philly Mayor Kenney has made a statement via Twitter.

The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone. pic.twitter.com/30f2Skpqog — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 3, 2020

Here is the official video of the moment the statue was taken down.