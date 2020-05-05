Philly: Doorway Dance Party Celebrating Essential Workers!

Starting today May 5th at 6:30pm essential worker form all across Philadelphia will be practicing social distance and dancing until the city opens back up. Here are all the details you need to know

Doorway Dance Party for Essential Workers

-Kicks off Tuesday, May 5th

-Starts at 6:30 pm

-Will take place every day, at 6:30 pm

-At 6:30, all Philadelphians should make their way to their front doors

-They should kick off dancing to — or start making their way to the door on — the theme from “Rocky”

-They should then move on to dancing to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” by McFadden & Whitehead

-Organizers invite participants to share their pics and videos of their dancing to social media (Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram) with the hashtags “DoorwayDanceParty” and “PhillyEssentialWorkers”

-The purpose is to promote unity among Philadelphians, to motivate the city through the pandemic and to acknowledge the Essential Workers who are keeping our city running

-The daily dance activity will run every day until the city reopens

