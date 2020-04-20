BREAKING: Philadelphia Has 5 Deaths Today Due To COVID-19 (4/20/20)

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney has announced the newest updates on the COVID-19 spread. One of the news was as of 12am today there has been 5 new death cases of the Coronavirus in the city of Philadelphia.

In NBC 10 press conference today Mayor Kenney said,

“Continue to thank all emergency response teams and essential workers.

Thank you to Temple for offering the Liacouras Center is needed for recovering patients.

Please note this is not a testing site and NOT an emergency room.

50th anniversary if Earth Week in Philly. City is seeing a great improvement in regards to how well kept the Parks are during this time. If people want to follow what the city is doing for Earth Week they can follow #EarthweekPHL on all social platforms or visit Phila.gov/green

9.2 Million dollars in loans and grants to small business. “Small businesses are the backbone to Philadelphia’s Economy” – Mayor Kenny

339 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philly as of 12AM today bringing the total count to 9, 253 cases in PHILLY.

5 deaths as of 12AM today bringing the total count for PHILLY to 370. “

