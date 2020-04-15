April: Philadelphia Has Over 7,000 Cases Of COVID-19

Philadelphia has continuously made an effort in flattening the curve. Unfortunately, the numbers have been increasing. Mayor’s Office Of Communications has made a public statement regarding the pandemic,

“PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 311 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 7,441.

The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities, and the Department of Prisons. Three additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 56.

The Department of Public Health confirmed 16 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 222. Of the 222 total deaths, 111 were long-term care facility residents. Further demographic details are available at phila.gov/covid-19.

The Department of Public Health reports 778 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,428 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).”

