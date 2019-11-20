Philadelphia Couple Recieves Shocking Surprise From Ellen DeGeneres

Philadelphia same-sex couple Sarah Sulsenti and Kate Austin received the surprise of a lifetime after appearing on The Ellen Show this past Tuesday.

The couple first got Ellen’s attention after Austin, an LGBTQ+ influencer, asked both DeGeneres and Chrissy Teigen to be a part of their wedding by walking her down the aisle via Tweeter.

hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f — kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019

Austin explained that her parents did not approve of her marriage to Sulsenti and as a result, refused to attend her big day.

“My mom was terrible. I’ve been out for almost five years now and, she has said everything you can think of under the sun,” said the Philadelphia native.

DeGeneres, in her normal generous fashion, featured the tweet on her show in a segment called “Show Me Your Tweets,” where she later surprised the couple by inviting them on stage to reenact their engagement with family.

Although DeGeneres said that she was unable to attend the wedding, she offered the couple a cardboard cutout of herself, along with a $25,000 check from Shutterfly to supply their open bar.

Ellen ended the segment by giving words of encouragement to the couple and those who may be experiencing similar circumstances.

“You are loved by so many people and, we love you for who you are exactly.”

Ellen has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community since 1977 when she first came out in her self-titled sitcom Ellen.

Check out Ellen surprising the couple below.