Suspect Surrenders After 6 Philadelphia Police Officers Shot in North Philadelphia

Via Fox 29:

Police say two officers trapped inside the house for more than four hours were “safely evacuated” by a SWAT team. The suspect, Maurice Hill, surrendered late Wednesday night after hours of attempting to communicate with him. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says Hill had a weapon on his person when he surrendered. 

In a Thursday morning press conference, Commissioner Ross said he’s not sure Hill ever knew the officers and civilians were still inside the home. 

