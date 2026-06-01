Listen Live

Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs returns to The Fumble for a deep conversation on boxing, combat sports, and the state of the world. Briggs breaks down the upcoming Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Xander Zayas matchup, explains why Boots reminds him of a young Roy Jones Jr., and weighs in on Ryan Garcia’s controversial career arc and why public memory seems shorter than ever. The discussion also dives into legacy versus money in boxing, why modern fighters often prioritize paydays over historical greatness, and whether boxing still sits atop the combat sports world despite the rise of the UFC. Plus, Shannon shares stories from his own journey through homelessness, boxing, fame, and finding confidence in life after the ring. And of course, no Shannon Briggs interview would be complete without passionate takes on Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and the biggest fights boxing still needs to make.

More from Philly's R&B station

Backstage Baby! Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse At Beautiful Baby Rocki During Her EE72 Cover Shoot

8hr

Comments
Trending

Trending

Serena Came Back At 44 With Nothing To Prove – And That’s Exactly The Energy We Need

9hr

Comments

‘No, No, No, No, No’ Michelle Williams Clears Destiny’s Child’s Name Over THAT Infamous Interview In 2001–‘There Were No Edibles’ – Page 17

9hr

Comments
9 Items

Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007

10hr

Comments

Bloviating Beef: Donald Trump Takes Direct Shots At 'Dumb As A Rock' Stephen A. Smith, ESPN Host Claps Back

10hr

Comments
2 Items

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew & Kelli Trade Body Shaming Shade After Actress’ ‘Stuffed Cornish Hen’ Dig—’The AUDACITY!’

10hr

Comments

Philly&#039;s R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close