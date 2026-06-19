From Reasonable Doubt To Roc Royalty: Atlanta Tastemakers Raise A D'USSE Toast To 30 Years Of JAŸ-Z's Landmark Debut

Curated exhibit showcased rare JAY-Z memorabilia spanning over 3 decades of hip-hop history.

Collector NuFace preserved pivotal moments, from early albums to collaborations with key figures.

Event blended listening party, museum exhibit, and cultural celebration honoring JAY-Z's enduring legacy.

More than two decades after Reasonable Doubt introduced the world to Shawn “JAŸ-Z” Carter, Atlanta’s elite gathered atop Jagger Suite to celebrate the rapper’s iconic catalog through music, memorabilia, and a trip through hip-hop history for Black Music Month.

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Hosted by Roc Nation ambassador D’USSE Shay, the exclusive rooftop event paid tribute to JAŸ-Z’s extensive body of work, with cocktails sponsored by D’USSÉ Cognac and a soundtrack dedicated to one of rap’s most influential careers.

Source: DUSSÉ

The evening brought together music lovers, tastemakers, and longtime fans to revisit the albums, collaborations, and cultural moments that helped transform JAŸ-Z from a Marcy Projects hustler-turned-rapper into a global business boss.

Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

One of the night’s standout attractions was a curated exhibit from Larry “NuFace” Compton, a respected hip-hop curator and collector whose slogan, “NuFace Was There,” serves as both his signature catchphrase and his life’s work.

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For decades, NuFace has preserved pieces of hip-hop history, documenting pivotal moments across multiple eras and subgenres of the culture. His collection spans rare magazines, promotional items, autographs, vinyl records, apparel, and photographs, many acquired while witnessing music history unfold firsthand.

“You’re looking at over three decades of history, man,” NuFace told BOSSIP while guiding us through the exhibit. “From the very first album, Reasonable Doubt. But before he even started, we got ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’ with Mary J. Blige right here. Nobody got this on cassette.”

The collection traced JAŸ-Z’s evolution from his earliest recordings through his rise to superstardom, featuring artifacts connected to key figures throughout his career, including producer Just Blaze, photographer Jonathan Mannion, DJ Clark Kent, Young Guru, and Beanie Sigel.

According to NuFace, what made the collection special wasn’t just the memorabilia, but the fact that each piece represented a real moment in hip-hop history.

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“When JAŸ-Z was blowing up, I had this,” he said while pointing to an original cassette release. “This is when it very first dropped. This is no remake. I got the proof. This is how NuFace was there.”

Among the most valuable pieces on display were autographed memorabilia, early vinyl releases, and rare print publications that have become increasingly difficult to locate in an era dominated by digital media.

One item in particular remains especially meaningful to the curator.

“Just Blaze magazine,” NuFace told BOSSIP. “It’s no longer here. Physical print. You can’t go online and find some of these magazines. You can’t go on eBay and find some of these magazines.”

The exhibit also included memorabilia tied to JAŸ-Z’s earliest tours, offering attendees a glimpse into a period when the rapper was still building what would eventually become one of music’s most celebrated catalogs.

As a Detroit native, NuFace said one artifact carries a particularly personal connection.

“We got the very first shirt when JAŸ-Z and Eminem did a show in my hometown,” he explained. “So it means a lot. We’re just honored to be able to get a call and represent one of the greatest artists of our time.”

Throughout the evening, guests mingled over cocktails while revisiting tracks spanning JAŸ-Z’s career, creating an atmosphere that felt equal parts listening party, museum exhibit, and cultural celebration.

Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

The evening ultimately wasn’t just a celebration of JAŸ-Z’s legacy, but a tribute to the moments, milestones, and memories that built it. Thanks to collectors like NuFace, those pieces of hip-hop history remain preserved, and we’ll gladly raise a glass of D’USSE to that.

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From Reasonable Doubt To Roc Royalty: Atlanta Tastemakers Raise A D'USSE Toast To 30 Years Of JAŸ-Z's Landmark Debut was originally published on bossip.com