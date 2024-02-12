Ash Mac View Full Schedule Ash Mac

The magnetic and multi-faceted media personality, Ashley Maclin, also known as ASHMAC, is notable for delivering highly engaging content on-air, on-camera, and in the community.

The media powerhouse is an HBCU graduate. She achieved her degree in Music Media emphasis in

Communications at Norfolk State University where she also began he career in media to now, dominating the airwaves. From being a community staple throughout the Midwest Regions, Cincinnati, OH to Indianapolis, IN to St. Louis, MO, Ashmac knows how to reach people where they are at, locally. Which only contributes more to being a Nationally Syndicated personality. Ashmac has since been featured on global platforms such as BET, NAACP, ESSENCE, FOX SOUL, ABC, multiple National syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The Morning Hustle, and Posted on The Corner with Incognito. Along with being a media correspondent for BOSSIP.COM, she has received multiple awards highlighting her work ethic and creativity in the media profession.

As she continues to shine effortlessly on-screen and on-air, ASHMAC diligently continues to be an impactful pillar in the community through support of charitable programs, campaigns, and organizations such as the Urban League, Indianapolis Black Alumni Council, Circle City Classic, Indiana Black Expo, Feed the City Campaign, and now she takes on a new role…

As Assistant Program Director, for Radio One Philadelphia (WRNB-FM) Known for delivering highly engaging content on-air, on-camera, and in the community, this media powerhouse is ready to take on the Tristate area.

Follow her @ashmacgetsit – IG/Twitter/TikTok