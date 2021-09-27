When It’s Over: 5 Power Couples We Still Can’t Believe Broke Up

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After three years of marriage and an impressive 17 years as a couple, we’re sad to report that R&B sensation Miguel and his model wife Nazanin Mandi have officially announced their separation.

People reports that the pair have been separate “for some time now” according to a rep for both parties, who further added the very common statement, “the couple both wish each other well.”

While this news may be heartbreaking for diehard fans of the Kaleidoscope Dream singer or one of Nazanin’s 1.7 million followers on Instagram, for the rest of us it’s just the latest in a long line of love droughts that we’ve had to endure from a third-person perspective over the years. For all the matching red carpet looks, all those social media serenades of love and every anniversary that made us outsiders feel the FOMO of Cupid’s arrow, it only took one joint statement and a IG wipeout to make those once-treasured memories simply disappear.

To be quite honest, the split between Miguel and Nazanin reminded us of five other couples that put onlookers in a similar state of shock after announcing the end of their relationship. It’s not to say that you should live vicariously through a couple you’ll probably only ever see on TV — this is Hollywood we’re talking about! — but there’s something about these doomed pairs that really makes you question whether it’s even all worth it.

From a pop diva that replaced her famous ex with another famous ex within a few weeks, to a hip-hop king and his scream-singing ex-wife that barely get along for the kids, take a look at five power couples that sadly saw their spark fade out.

Forever in our hearts…:

1. Ashanti & Nelly Source:Getty It’s been years since we’ve seen these two together, but the Country Grammar emcee might want that old thing back after their brief exchange at the recent Ja Rule & Fat Joe VERZUZ battle. 2. Carmelo Anthony & La La Source:Getty We really were rooting for these two, but who could blame La La for leaving after that wild story about the premature twins he allegedly fathered. 3. Saweetie & Quavo Source:Getty Once thought to be the Jay-Z & Beyoncé of hip-hop’s new era, these two soon turned into the new age Chris Brown & Rihanna after a leaked video showed them getting into an altercation….over a Call Of Duty luggage at that! 4. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Source:Getty The way J.Lo went from A-Rod back to Ben Affleck in a matter of weeks is a part of the game that we hope no one with a $350 million net worth ever has to experience again. We feel your pain, Roddy. 5. Nas & Kelis Source:Getty While the reason for their split is very understandable — abuse should never be tolerated in any relationship — the creativity between these two during the good times will forever be missed.

