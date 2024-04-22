RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Usher, the musical genius, returned to ATL for a meet and greet alongside an exclusive interview session with, Jackie Paige. This special event not only celebrated Usher’s career but also rekindled the spirit of his connection with his hometown. Check out the full recap below!

Usher Crashes The Baddies Brunch! [Meet N’ Greet Pics] was originally published on majicatl.com