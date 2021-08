WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This should come as no surprise–Kanye’s Donda album is not out yet

Kanye did his second album listening in Atlanta Thursday night at Mercedes Benz stadium.

What fans learned this time is there is a LONG list of features.

Here is a partial list: Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and MORE!!!