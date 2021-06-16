producer z , zuliesuivie
Top Highlights of 2021 XXL Freshman Class!

Posted 7 hours ago

The infamous 2021 XXL Freshman Class has been revealed.

How they make their final decision starts back in January.

From January to March staff members meet and greet artists and listen to new music and hear about the artist rollout plans for  approximately 100 freshman prospects.

The list is then narrowed down to 12.

This year you will only see 11 as someone backed out at the last minute.

Making the final 11 are.

  • 42 Dugg
  • Flo Milli
  • Morray
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • Lakeyah
  • Coi Leray
  • Toosii
  • Blxst
  • Rubi Rose
  • Iann Dior
  • DDG

