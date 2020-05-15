Tinashe Spicy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Tinashe has been helping to flatten the curve by staying home and slaying at the same time! The R&B Singer Tinashe has tried a new look rocking some braids mid quarantine and she looks great. Not only has she been killing it on TikTok she showed off how flexible she is and has all of our jaws dropping! The Aquarius also has been itching to get out the hour and perform again, “How’s everyone holding up? I’m like 50+ days deep in quarantine and itching to perform again…..”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

While we wait for the world to open back up so we can see Tinashe perform check out some of her quarantine photos!

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

GO BACK TO RNB PHILLY HOMEPAGE