Doja Cat, Doja Cat, Doja Cat! That quarantine lifestyle isn’t for everybody, but for Doja she is doing it and doing it well.

Doja posted a few pictures of her exercising social distancing but in a sexy way. As we all read this article wearing the same pajama’s for the past 3 1/2 days Doja served a few looks. FashionNova geared her up for the quarantine and now we have body goals for Quarantine Summer 2020!

Check the photos out below.

Listen Live

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com