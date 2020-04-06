CLOSE
HomePhotos

Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Doja Cat, Doja Cat, Doja Cat! That quarantine lifestyle isn’t for everybody, but for Doja she is doing it and doing it well.

Doja posted a few pictures of her exercising social distancing but in a sexy way. As we all read this article wearing the same pajama’s for the past 3 1/2 days Doja served a few looks. FashionNova geared her up for the quarantine and now we have body goals for Quarantine Summer 2020!

Check the photos out below.

Listen Live

 

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out &amp; Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

 

Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

lashes from @glamnetic

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

outfit by @fashionnova sometimes 🐶

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

@fashionnova + 📸 @tylerart

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

👣remember them feet though

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

🐾💕wha?

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

🐾🐆

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

Close