These 8 Fall Jackets Will Have You Covered In Style

Nothing says style more than modish fall jackets. When the temperature drops, the fashionistas get creative with layers, including chic jackets that add stylish finishing touches to any look. Whatever your fall go-to outfit is, a coat will take it over the top.

Fall is the perfect time for style enthusiasts to be laid back when putting looks together. Your ensemble can be simple and not require much effort if you have the right jacket to bring it out. A graphic t-shirt, jeans, and nice boots can go a long way if your outerwear is fire. Coats are the focal points of a look and staples in your closet that can serve as statement pieces that elevate your swag. Whether it’s a trench coat that pairs well with some over-the-knee boots or a classic motorcycle jacket that adds jazz to some distressed jeans, it’s all about the outerwear for this season.

Fall Jacket Trend

For this fall season, the jacket trends are classic with a vintage twist. The Y2K craze not only has influenced the clothing trends, but it’s also spilling over into the coat arena as well. The fashion world is returning to when style was rich and expressive. Puffy coats, modern bomber jackets, tweeds, and textured blazers will be in heavy rotation this season. These jackets serve dual purposes because they keep you warm, all while being fashionable and adding a pop of spunk to your apparel.

If you haven’t started coat shopping yet and need a few ideas on what coats to pair with your leather boots or sneakers, mini bag, and wide-leg jeans, jump in below to discover the eight fall fashion jackets that will have you covered in style.

