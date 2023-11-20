These 5 Celebrities Prove Blonde Is The New It Color

It’s the dawn of the blonde hair color era. Thanks to celebrities like Rihanna, this hair hue has been brought to the forefront of style conversation once again, and rightfully so. Blonde is a popping shade that looks exotic when paired with brown skin tones. Some of our favorite stars have been true to the color for years, and most recently, a few notables have found their way back to the spicy color, and they are rocking it like nobody’s business.
The color blonde has a history of being associated with primarily white women, but if you do a deep Google dive on the history of the hair color, you may discover a Black singer and actress from the late ’40s and early ’50s by the name of Joyce Bryant, who was nicknamed the “The Bronze Blonde Bombshell.” Bryant would coat her short hair with silver radiator paint to achieve the perfect blonde ‘do. She was a style innovator and influenced the fashions and hairdos of many lady entertainers who came after her.
Blonde Celebrities
Fast forward to the present time, and the Black stars are still slaying with their blonde locks. We have seen a recent influx in blonde manes from some of our favorite fashionistas, like the hair champion herself, Rihanna, the ever-so-stylish Keke Palmer, and more. Blonde is a playful color that spices up a look, highlights one’s features, and represents freedom and fun. We love how Rih rocks her blonde tresses with bright red lips and chic threads. Keke Palmer chooses to don her blonde locks with a soft glam beat, and it works.
Jump in below to see how other stars are rocking their blonde hairstyles these days.
1. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna is the queen of switching her hair up. Ever since her industry debut, her mane has been the inspiration for millions. The mother of two recently switched back to her signature blonde hair color, and she is a vibe!
2. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer keeps us on our toes with her authentic personality and voguish style. The actress debuted her blonde highlights at the Soul Train awards, and we are in love.
3. Savannah James
Savannah James is back to blonde, and she looks gorgeous with the color. Blonde perfectly complements her smooth brown skin, and if she made this her permanent hair color, we would not be mad.
4. Kelly Rowland
5. Reginae Carter
Reginae Carter has been showing out with her blonde hair. The socialite debuted the color on her Instagram this month, and we are here for it. It fits her swag and gives her a mature essence.