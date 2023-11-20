If shopping for your best friend produces an alarming amount of anxiety, then this holiday gift guide is for you. When I think of gifts for my BFF, I default to things that will make her life easier. Women wear many hats in life, and alternating between them can be exhausting. Managing careers, motherhood, personal relationships, and self-care are major tasks, so alleviating loved ones with thoughtful gifts is a love language. If I can slide her a gift that forces her into self-care, reminds her of her beauty, or adds a few hours of rest to her day, it’s a no-brainer.
But what if you’re shopping for the bestie that has it all? Miss Independent has her own things – that’s why we love her. She wants it, she buys it, so how can you compete? Sometimes, something as simple as an affirmation deck that reminds her of her power or a set of holiday candles can do the trick.
November is the best time to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Brands are prepared to offer packaged deals and sexy discounts on most of their merchandise. As the internet gears up for the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, we’re compiling the best products from our favorite brands that’ll have your besties screaming “I Love You” from the rooftops. This carefully curated gift guide features a list of unique presents your best friend will appreciate.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Your Best Friend
1. Stay Rooted Gift SetSource:Be Rooted
There’s always one plant mama in the friend group. Be Rooted’s Stay Rooted gift set includes a stylish planter, a metal stake, and a slim pocket notebook for sketching, jotting down affirmations, or writing poetry.
PRICE: $30.00
2. Christian Siriano x OLAY Holiday Self-Care CollectionSource:Olay
This holiday season, OLAY is collaborating with acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano on his first-ever self-care collection. Inspired by the brand’s recently launched Super Serum, the collection features three items – a luxurious bathrobe, a “dopp” kit (that doubles as a purse), and bath slides.
PRICE: $139.99
3. Novara Skin CareSource:Novara skin care
Novara Skin Care has an interesting story you can read here. The brand’s mission includes empowering women through great skincare products, as well as donating 20% of the proceeds to suicide prevention organizations. This is the gift that keeps on giving.
PRICE: $48.00 – $395.00Shop Now
4. Bath & Body Works Northern Brights CollectionSource:Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works steps into the wellness space with the Northern Brights collection. With the tagline “For the self-care superstars,” this gift is perfect for anyone who is already a rest and relaxation pro or for newbies who want to step up their self-care game. The eucalyptus-pine-scented collection includes hand soap, body wash, shower steamers, body lotion, shea butter cleansing bar, body scrub, oil mists, and hand sanitizers.
PRICE: $1.95 – $19.95Shop Now
5. Bath & Body Works Luminous CollectionSource:Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works shows us how to set the mood with their Luminous collection. This line features a long list of smell-goods in every medium. This extensive collection allows you to bundle various items like the Luminous perfume, the perfume and lipgloss combo, single-wick and 3-wick candles, fine fragrance mist, hand cream, pocket sanitizer, body cream, and so much more.
PRICE: $1.95 – $59.95Shop Now
6. Kurt GeigerSource:Gucci
For the girlies who are in their style bag, adding a Kurt Geiger piece to their collection will contribute to their flyness. The brand’s Kensington bag comes in 4 sizes.
PRICE: $195.00 – $325.00Shop Now
7. The Mindful Moon DeckSource:Introvert N the City
The Mindful Moon Deck is a collection of affirmation cards to keep your bestie spiritually and emotionally grounded. It’s not your typical collection of “I Am” quotes. These affirmations will remind her to be gentle with herself as she navigates life. If you have friends and family members on a spiritual journey, this 50-card deck will usher them along the way.
PRICE: $40.00Shop Now
8. Got Milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Milk CollectionSource:Milk Bar
This one is for the girlies with an insane sweet tooth. Milk Bar has teamed up with Got Milk? for the ultimate holiday treat. The brands collaborate to take milk and cookies to the next level with 3 different varieties to create your own flavored milks at home.
The collection Includes:
- 1x Holiday Sugar Cookie Milk Mix
- 1x Apple Cider Donut Milk Mix
- 1x Pumpkin Cinnamon Milk Mix
- 2x Compost Cookies
- 2x Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies
- 2x Confetti Cookies
- 1x Reusable Strainer
PRICE: $49.00Shop Now
9. Makeup Forever Amazing Prep SetSource:Makeup Forever
Calling all beauty lovers! If your BFF love makeup, then they’ll throughly enjoy Makeup Forever’s Amazing Prep & Set.
Discover travel-friendly favorites to prep and set your complexion for all day wear, available in limited edition packaging.
PRICE: $41.00 value, available for $25.00Shop Now
10. Fair Isle JammersSource:Fair Isle Jammers
Fair Isle Jammers is a woman-owned brand that recently expanded into the US market. The create a bunch of festive pajamas that fulfill your matching-jammy dreams.
From Nov 20 – 26, use code BFSALE for an additional 30 – 60% off.
PRICE: $26.00 – $221.00Shop Now
11. Holiday Brow BoxSource:Holiday Brow Box
The Holiday Brow Box Launches on Black Friday it will include 7 full-size products (including the Brow Renovation Serum!)
PRICE: $150.00Shop Now
12. Thread BeautySource:Courtesy of Thread Beauty
Thread Beauty carries high-quality makeup for an extremely affordable price. For the BFF who wants to experiment with makeup or add new products to their routine, you’ll want to bundle a bunch of items together. While you’re shopping, grab a few things for yourself!
PRICE: $4.00 +Shop Now
13. The Lip Bar Holiday PackSource:The Lip Bar
Help your BFF elevate her lips this holiday season with The Lip Bar’s Mini Matte Pout Pack. The kit features mini sized versions of The Lip Bar’s best sellers, Bawse Lady, Rich Auntie, and It Girl. The highly pigmented liquid mattes glide on like silky smooth gloss, then dry down for an all-day, velvety matte finish, without drying your lips. Each lipstick is infused with jojoba oil and Vitamin E, nourishing your lips to last all day long.
PRICE: $15.00Shop Now
14. LaBomme Beauty Glam Gift SetSource:LaBomme Beauty
The LaBomme Beauty Holidaze Serious Glam gift set features a liquid light highlighter and a sultry matte purple lipstick that is perfect for the holiday season. Your glamorous BFF will thank you.
PRICE: $35.00Shop Now
15. Bevel Limited Edition CandleSource:Courtesy of Bevel
Have a bestie who loves creating a luxurious aromatic vibe? Get them a limited-edition Holiday gift candle from Bevel, the premium, award-winning men’s grooming brand. Bevel’s non-toxic candles feature a blend of soy and coconut wax, with a cotton wick imported from Italy. Each candle is 9oz, has up to 60 hours of burn time and includes a recyclable glass jar.
PRICE: $34.00Shop Now
16. McCormick® Seasonings X Dough Doughnuts Holiday BoxSource:Courtesy of McCormick®
There’s no better gift than a rich and decadent dessert and this holiday McCormick® seasonings has teamed up with Dough Doughnuts to offer a three-course holiday feast packed into small bites. This box of delicious doughnut bites can be presented at a holiday feast or as a token to a friend who is the ultimate dessert connoisseur.
Price: $69.00Shop Now