The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair.
Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look and let’s just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog.
Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn’t disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn’t be at reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role.
Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action is a silhouette showing gown.
1. Kandi Burruss
Mistress Angel wore a black body suit, sleeves, collar and corset by Vex Latex. Her layered skirt was Reco Chapple. Kandi flashed her bedazzled stiletto nails by Tae Rene’ while blowing us a kiss. But the look wouldn’t be complete without her vintage hair flawlessly executed by Jodie Rowlands.
2. LaToya
LaToya served soft glam and skin in this custom Naomi minidress with feather detail. Nicole D. Hemmings a.k.a @nickydoesmyhair slayed this wig that is giving us beach waves. Makeup artist @Beatbytwiggy crafted Toya’s beat. According to Twiggy’s Instagram page, you can recreate this fabulous Spring-friendly lip using Mac Cosmetics’ “Cork” Lip Liner, Dose Of Colors Liquid Lipstick and Milani Cosmetics gloss.
3. Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora and her husband made a stunning couple at the RHOA reunion. Drew gave us a glimpse at her reunion look – a black ruch dress with eccentric shoulder.
4. Marlo Hampton
Marlo Hampton is serving us body ody in this Monot dress customized by Zam Barrett that leaves little to the imagination. Her shoes are Giuseppe and jewels by CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane. Hair by Stephen Webster. Makeup by Lah Luvie.