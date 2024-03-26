The Most Popular NFL Cheerleader Squads In 2024

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Although the NFL season just wrapped up last month, we wanted to take the time to give a special shout out to the ones who play just as big of a role on the field as the players themselves. That’s right… we’re talking about the cheerleaders!

Since 1954, cheerleaders have been a huge part of the overall NFL experience, with complex routines and stunts to keep sports fans engaged in between the plays. And, just like we have our favorite NFL teams, we have our favorite cheerleading squads.

On that note, online gambling site Betway recently made a ranking of the top 10 NFL cheerleader teams based on the number of Instagram hashtag posts, Instagram followers and TikTok hashtag posts for each of the squads. Here are their findings!

