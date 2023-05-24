The Best Dressed At ‘Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night’ On The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Theme nights are always special nights on the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage and the cruisers showed up and showed out for “Wakanda Meets Coming To America” night. The Fantastic Voyage Family was dressed up in African garb spotlighting the movies “Black Panther” and “Coming to America.” Others dressed up as employees of McDonald’s competition, “McDowell’s.”

Check out some of the best-dressed cruisers aboard the Royal Caribbean “Adventure of the Seas” below!

