T.I. Wants All The Verzuz Smoke With 50 Cent, 50 Says He’s Out His Mind & Social Media Weighs In

T.I. believes in his catalog. And ants 50 Cent to recognize it.
The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Monday (July 6) to not only wish 50 a happy birthday but also challenge him to a VERZUZ battle.
“I offer you a challenge sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me and get this work, man,” Tip said. “I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherf*ckin ass, 50? Pull on up. Bring your ass on outside, 50, bring ya hit records – you and Dr. Dre and Eminem, all the gotdamn G-Unit. C’mon and see The King.”
Well, in true petty king fashion – 50 dismissed T.I.’s desire to a battle but not without plenty of fans weighing in on both sides. Check out the full back and forth below.
“Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL,” 50 said.
1.
tip is dead serious about this. pic.twitter.com/zyyC2cDgVJ— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) July 7, 2020
2.
If TI vs 50 happens, and Tip show up with his hat like this...its over pic.twitter.com/OhS960haaw— Christina 〽️ (@ChrissyHussle) July 6, 2020
3.
The real loser of TI vs 50 gonna be Ja Rule and Lil Flip.— Cool Dr. Money (@QTeezyFaSheezy) July 6, 2020
4.
50 gonna play “Ayo Technology” and people gonna look at him funny. Then he not playing anymore music and is gonna start getting personal with TI.— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) July 6, 2020
5.
You gotta know if you sign up for a Verzuz against 50 you're signing up to beef with 50. Pettiest nigga in the world. T.I gonna drop 24s and 50 gonna be like "ah man remember in 03 when this dropped and we was in the club in Detroit and them BMF niggas ran yo ass up outta there?"— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) July 6, 2020
6.
By song six, 50 definitely asking TI why he never fought Mayweather 1v1.— losdeemix (@losdeemix) July 6, 2020
7.
Bring Em Out— Trust Me (@howwetalking) July 7, 2020
About the Money
Rubber Band Man
24s
Live Your Life
Blurred Lines
Dead and Gone
Whatever You Like
Top Back
Memories back Then
Big Shit Poppin
Shoulder Lean
Swagga Like Us
ASAP
What You Know
U Don’t Know Me
I’m Illy
Be Easy
Motivation
Da Dopeman
Fancy
TI vs 50= W Tip
8.
TI vs 50 might start a Black Civil War 😭— Stimmy Neutron (@ShepardHeff) July 6, 2020
9.
Pool parties at Compound.— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 6, 2020
TI challenging 50 to a Verzuz.
Keisha got the Rona.
National Guard activated and on the way.
ATLANTA. What in the world is going on down there!?!
10.
11.
TI vs 50?— 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) July 6, 2020
Just play Get Rich or Die Tryin’ pic.twitter.com/DMEiDoua7t
12.
If this TI vs 50 verzuz battle actually happened I truly believe 50 could win by just playing every song off Get Rich or Die Trying— Ray (@raystateofmind) July 6, 2020
13.
TI gon be up 12 rounds to 5 And 50 gon cut the music Off And ask him how he managed to Serve One year for all them Guns— 🏁 Ron O'Chill 🏁 (@Ron_OChill) July 7, 2020