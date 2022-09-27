Summer Walker Is Slaying Her Pregnancy And It’s Beautiful To See

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Soulful and sultry songbird Summer Walker makes pregnancy look like a walk in the park. The 26-year-old singer announced she was pregnant with her second child in July, and she’s been slaying ever since.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen women embrace pregnancy in such a beautiful way. Rihanna redefined maternity fashion while artists like Jhene Aiko, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Walker showed us just how powerful it is to take the stage with a growing human in their tummy. Women are superhumans, and they are proof.

Walker has been so kind to give us a glimpse into her current pregnancy, and she’s been looking amazing. In a recent Instagram post, the star posed in a bikini top, a matching head scarf, and denim shorts.

A few weeks prior, she posed in a revealing evening gown that cradled her growing belly and highlighted her curves.

And perhaps the most adorable photo was the one Walker posted of herself, her daughter and her baby bump enjoying a little bath time.

We’ve enjoyed watching Walker slay at motherhood. From hitting the stage to confidently bodying the fashion game, she’s got this mommy thing on lock. Here are five times the No Love crooner gave us sexy maternity fashion.

