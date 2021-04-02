Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live

A date night for Lil Uzi Vert and JT turned into a whole screaming match on Instagram Live after he jumped on Yung Miami‘s Instagram Live session.
Follow along here. Uzi and 808 Mafia producer Southside have been at odds previously and although Uzi attempted to clear things up between them in the past, all of it came head-on Thursday (April 1).
“I’mma say this one time,” the 808 Mafia producer began. “Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my b*tch, my n*gga. You handle your b*tch, n*gga, you stay on your side. You got one more time to say something. I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else, n*gga.”
He added, “If you don’t like my b*tch, don’t like my b*tch. Let them do them. Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rocking purses, keep doing that b*tch sh*t you doing.”
Josh AKA Southside threatened Lil Uzi Vert for coming at his girl Yung Miami (Caresha) funny.
——
Josh looking to prove his daddy wrong😤😬 pic.twitter.com/b9zfwLUFvF
— Fck_Yaya (@FckYaya) April 2, 2021
Even though Uzi didn’t respond to Southside’s requests, he did jump on with Yung Miami earlier in the night and things went left from there, telling her to keep it peaceful or he’d have to embarrass her.
“You know I don’t give a f*ck about nothing,” Uzi told JT’s City Girls sister “Is this Caresha? You know me, I never got to see you, just like you don’t got to see me. You know I don’t do this. JT told me not to say nothin’ because I’m gonna make it worse. You saw what I said to you Carehsa because you left me on seen.”
Not Lil Uzi and caresha going at it chileeee 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AqoEeZyzUP
— The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) April 2, 2021
As the City Girls’ world turns, each of them took to social media to quell fans belief there was trouble between all parties.
“I’m not sad or crying y’all got me f*cked up!” Yung Miami told fans Friday (April 2).
Minutes later, JT added, “Y’all just like him extra as f*ck, please go ahead. I wasn’t about to give y’all a show he already was doing it I put him in his place politely but you know if y’all don’t have a story y’all make one. And he was dead ass playing as usual I just didn’t want him talking to much cause he was drinking stfu I’ll delete this sh*t & come back when I feel like it.”
Fans of course couldn’t help but attempt to weigh in on all the drama Friday morning and the usual amount of jokes, ridiculousness and think pieces followed. Hit the bottom to see all the reactions.
RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim Their Relationship On Twitter
RELATED: Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung Miami After They Broke Up
Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1.
Southside pulling on lil uzi for disrespect caresha pic.twitter.com/AWSbq4eEML— Kevinxnt 🇭🇹 (@nolimitjtx) April 2, 2021
2.
Me every time I heard Southside refer to Caresha as his bitch pic.twitter.com/Vn19h24E0V— Pauly B ♑️ (@Paulonso18) April 2, 2021
3.
My man better have the same energy southside have behind caresha pic.twitter.com/KaDHpapiYz— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) April 2, 2021
4.
Southside when he run into Uzi pic.twitter.com/RkbDjxN6jB— Depressed Cowboys Fan (@ChickenColeman) April 2, 2021
5.
Next time Southside sees Lil Uzi Vert after how he talked to Caresha on IG live pic.twitter.com/htto6Dub84— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 2, 2021
6.
Southside ain’t ever got his ass on live to threaten Santana cause he knows THAT’S just jokes. Whatever Caresha said to that man it was serious enough for him to let Uzi & the whole rest of the public know that he’s not fucking around like that.— slim. (@MissKilahMarie) April 2, 2021
7.
Me after watching Jt sit there and let uzi talk to Caresha like that pic.twitter.com/9YcpYZ1DgN— 𝙰𝚃𝙷𝙴𝙽𝙰 (@RuledByAthena) April 2, 2021
8.
Uzi and JT give me “ash tray bitch” energy.— Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) April 2, 2021
9.
bitch. i can’t take JT serious after that display last night. what was “city girl” about that?! lmao uzi the city girl— ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) April 2, 2021
10.
JT talking bout some “they play like that”. Girl! 808 just cursed this man out from A-Z. Ain’t nobody playing ‘cept you!— Eℓ Bee. (@CaliforniaBuzz_) April 2, 2021
11.
Uzi told JT to shut up and she did.. aint shit City Girl about that 😭😭😭😭🥴— the real SHE.🦋 (@irdga__) April 2, 2021
12.
JayTea a pick me in disguise. Damn i thought y’all niggas really owned them cars 😔— V-40 (@DopeChubbyChick) April 2, 2021
13.
Not the girl JayTea being hard on a Nigga on the internet and in her raps but not hard on a Nigga in real life. Embarrassing. She one of y’all— V-40 (@DopeChubbyChick) April 2, 2021
14.
If JT and Caresha break up, who gets custody of Santana?!?— lil moderna. (@ElScumbagg) April 2, 2021
15.
Caresha and 808 running up on Uzi and JT pic.twitter.com/7F9JUllmpf— . (@GalactaZay) April 2, 2021
16.
Santana right now waiting for caresha to tag him in 😂 pic.twitter.com/8yAqFQ2njF— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) April 2, 2021
17.
I can see it now.. Uzi is go be the reason Caresha and Jt fall out..🤷🏽♀️ Cause the way he was talking to Caresha and Jt aint say nothing pic.twitter.com/CyxeTWB8RX— 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) April 2, 2021
18.
JT and Caresha about to fall out over men who don’t like either of them.— y. (@WhyVeeES) April 2, 2021
19.
caresha’s facial expression when they mentioned uzi during this interview makes so much sense. saying a whole lot, without saying much. pic.twitter.com/kWD1o2xLoM— TB. (@tyrnbell) April 2, 2021
20.
I just Know QC publicist and pee get tired of all the drama they had quavo now this Jt and caresha mess ... don’t forget the mention of offset trying to rob uzi 😂pic.twitter.com/bTVsDSrVwL— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) April 2, 2021