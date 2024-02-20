See All The Black Hollywood Stars We Spotted At Burberry’s Fall 2024 Show

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

is back on the runway. The 53-year-old fashion icon sashayed past a star-studded front row at

Burberry’s Fall 2024

Ready to Wear collection during

London Fashion Week

.

Burberry’s show occurred at Victoria Park in East London on February 19. The outside event was an ode to glamping with a pitched tent, faux green grass, and brown cushions for attendees to sit on.

Slaying the catwalk, Naomi rocked one of 58 looks. She emerged toward the end of the show. Her ensemble included a sparkly strapless maxi-length dress with chunky black boots.

As the veteran supermodel moved, so did her long tresses. She wore her signature buss-down, middle part with sleek long length.

Burberry presents high-end outerwear to elevate any fashionista’s closet.

The Burberry collection was a high-end parade of statement outerwear, sporty coordinates, and fall essentials. In between these staples were tailored suits and luxe formal attire, like Naomi’s gown.

Burberry’s signature trench coat also came down the runway, showing the design’s versatility and timelessness. The brand highlighted versions of the staple in solid colors like tan and black, prints like plaid, and multiple fabrics like cotton and studded leather.

We gagged over the re-imagined iterations of such an iconic fashion item.

Complementing the runway ensembles were accessories as luxurious as the clothing. Models carried checked umbrellas, faux fur bags, and large leather totes. Fur collars and wrist details took looks to another level, as did head and neck scarves in classic Burberry print.

2024 Celebrity Gallery: London’s Burberry Brings Out Hollywood Celebs

Several celebrities were spotted in the front row this Monday. A-listers in attendance include Gabrielle Union, Jourdan Dunn, Lori Harvey, and Eve, to name a few.

As fashion month continues, we expect to see even more VIPs catching fashion trends across the pond. Keep scrolling to see who we caught with Naomi and Burberry.

See All The Black Hollywood Stars We Spotted At Burberry’s Fall 2024 Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com