R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2024!

Published on January 30, 2024

2023 The Roots Picnic

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Music has the ability to allow us to time travel. For a moment one song can make us experience emotions, feelings and memories from way back. Let’s press rewind to the year of 2004. Do you remember how you felt or where you were the first time you heard Usher ft Alicia Keys “My Boo” or where you were when you heard “Lean Back” by Terror Squad?

The early 2000s was prime time for R&B music! R&B hits in the early 2000s were taking over the charts. Not to mention many R&B hits from the early 2000’s would often included Hip Hop artist making the records even greater. 20 years ago songs like “Oh” by Ciara, “Tipsy” by J-Kwon and “Bring Em’ Out” by T.I. were guaranteed hits at any party.

With this being said, the average middle school or high school student today will never know how hard Usher’s Confessions or Ciara’s Goodies had us singing our hearts out.

These songs are timeless classics that still have the same powerful impact on its listeners as before. Get your shower voice ready as we journey through the top 12 songs that are turning 20 years old in 2024.

1. Kanye West – All Falls Down ft. Syleena Johnson

2. Juvenile – Slow Motion ft. Soulja Slim

3. Usher ft. Alicia Keys- My Boo

4. Anthony Hamilton – Charlene

5. Fantasia – Free Yourself

6. Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You

7. Mario – Let Me Love You

8. Outkast – The Way You Move

9. Ciara – Goodies ft. Petey Pablo

10. Twista, Kanye West, Jamie Foxx: Slow Jamz

11. Beyoncé – Crazy In Love ft. JAY Z

12. Usher – Confessions, Pt. II

