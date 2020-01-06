CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful AT The 2020 Golden Globes

Posted 20 hours ago

77th Golden Globes Nominations

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN


The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate film and TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted gold statue.

Honey, from Billy Porter to Cynthia Erivo to Tiffany Haddish, the fashion was on point tonight too! Take a look:

Check back, we’re updating the best of Golden Globes fashion throughout the night.

1. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty

2. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty

4. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

5. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

6. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

7. Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes Source:Getty

8. Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Source:Getty

9. Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu Wang

Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu Wang Source:Getty

10. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:Getty

11. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:Getty

12. E! News Host Nina Parker

E! News Host Nina Parker Source:Getty

13. E! News Host Nina Parker

E! News Host Nina Parker Source:Getty

14. Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman Source:Getty
