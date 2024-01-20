Red Carpet Rundown: Chloe Bailey Accepts The ‘Urban One Honors Generation Next Award’ In A Sexy $1,600 Rhinestone Gown

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe was one of several Black changemakers honored at the event. Each year, Urban One Honors highlights individuals whose achievements and contributions have left an indelible mark on society.

Chloe Bailey shimmers in a head-to-toe rhinestone gown and opera gloves

Looking like the gorgeous winner she is, Chloe rocked a sheer gown with a halter neckline, nude sheath underlay, and rhinestone stripes from. The rhinestones adorned Chloe’s body from head to toe.

Her hair – which keeps many of us up at night – was styled in hip-length individual braids (masking her signature locs). Chloe’s makeup was equally glamorous, with dramatic lashes, bronze cheek highlights, and a pink nude lip.

While we love Chloe’s fabulous look, we couldn’t help but get a slight case of style déjà vu. Chloe and her sister Halle rocked similar gowns when attending the Global Citizen Event 2021. Wearing matching sheer and rhinestone gowns, Chloe X Halle stunned photographers with their sophisticated yet stunning shimmery look.

Mary J. Blige slays Urban One Honors in a black sculpted designer gown

We wouldn’t call it an outfit repeat, but this style of gown and cut works well for the. And we are here for it!

Several other members of Black Hollywood joined Chloe on the red carpet. Other Urban One honorees spotted on the carpet include Dionne Warwick and Mary J. Blige. Together, the three represented three generations of female soul greats worth celebrating. Tonight, Urban One took time to give each woman her flowers.

Mary, Urban Honors’ Entertainment Icon Awardee, shut down the carpet in a black couture dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The gown fits Mary like a glove with tailored, sculpted angles, molded fabric, and perfectly placed cutouts. (If Mary’s design looks familiar, the sculpted details on her gown are reminiscent of others worn by Beyonce and Cardi B.)

Watch Chloe, Mary, Dionne, and more on Urban One Honors

Though taped tonight, the two-hour program will air on Sunday, February 25, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV. Presenters, participants, and performers include Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Chante Moore, Letoya Luckett, Angie Stone, and October London.

See our gallery of red-carpet arrivals below. Congratulations to all the night’s winners!

