Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Looks We Love From The Academy Museum Gala

Published on December 4, 2023

Keke Palmer Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented By Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Keke Palmer has a passion for the community because she continues to serve. Wearing head-to-toe glam on Sunday, December 3, Keke keeps showing us what a Big Boss and style maven she is.
Keke’s ensemble was everything. Looking like a life-size Barbie doll, Leo’s mother donned a blue strapless Monique Lhuillier gown with a crisscrossed ruched bustier and rosette-filled skirt. Her hair bounced in Farrah Fawcett feathered flips and curls in a gorgeous fall and winter shade of amber brown.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented By Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Her makeup enhanced her natural high cheekbones and sparkling eyes. And she topped off her outfit with a youthful nude lip color and oversized hoops.

Keke was one of our favorite stars wearing some of the season’s hottest trends in formal wear at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The gala – an annual fundraising event for the museum’s public programming and exhibits – definitely brought out the style and star power.

The cast of ‘The Color Purple’ and other celebrities at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Throughout the fabulous night, stars greeted each other, smiled at cameras, and walked down the event’s red and pink carpet. The event is said to be an essential “pit stop” on the way to the Oscars, as many stars who attend are contending for top movie nods next year.
To that end, the leading ladies of the anticipated The Color Purple dazzled on the carpet. Oprah Winfrey shined in a liquid, sequins long-sleeved purple Dolce & Gabbana gown, showing us she is aging backward. The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson joined her in wearing a shade of the bold color with an off-the-shoulder, detailed bustier gown from Zuhair Murad
Movie actresses Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks paired in black. Danielle wore a black voluminous gown – with pockets – from a designer she wears frequently, Christian Siriano. While Fantasia opted for a sexier look with a black mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress and an exaggerated fur, feathered collar.

Celebrities light up the 2023 Academy Museum Gala pink and red carpet.

A-listers spotted include Zoe Kravitz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lupita Nyong’o, Gayle King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. See our gallery of celebrity red carpet looks from the night.

1. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a gorgeous navy blue gown with a rosette skirt.

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a bold yellow gown with a high slit.

3. Oprah

Oprah Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a liquid purple Dolce & Gabbana gown. Queen Oprah looks fabulous.

4.  Teyana Taylor

 Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

 Teyana Taylor wore her signature black and silver jewelry to the 2023 Academy Awards Gala. Her gown fits her body and curves perfectly.

5. Fantasia

Fantasia Source:Getty

Fantasia Barrino opted for sexy and avant-grade with a black runway look from Dolce & Gabbana.

6. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson wears a gorgeous floor-length purple maxi gown with a structured bust at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Paired with a soft updo and glam makeup, Taraji’s look is everything.

7.  Jurnee Smollett

 Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

 Jurnee Smollett rocks a tiered Louis Vuitton sequins gown on the 2023 Academy Museum Gala red and pink carpet. We are in love.

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross looks sophisticated in this white Richard Quinn gown with a ribbon black belt. 

9. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Source:Getty

Zoe Kravitz dazzles in a brown slinky satin gown at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

10. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is gorgeous in a custom black gown with silver details and a black fringe shaw.

11. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o gives flirty and feminine at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Get into this Chanel couture look.

12. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

Our forever queen Angela Bassett turned heads at the annual Academy Museum Gala in a deep tangerine gown with hood and exaggerated statement sleeves. The color pops on her smooth melanin skin.

13. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen’s cream, sculpted gown at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala is everything. The high slit and dramatic shoulder details are giving fashion!

14. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

Danai Gurira attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a blue gown with a middle slit and a sculpted corset.

15. Regina Hall

Regina Hall Source:Getty

Regina Hall matched the Academy Museum Gala’s celebrity carpet with her red high-neck gown and pink evening clutch. 

16. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala shining like the star she is. We love her one-sleeve green sparkle gown with a high-split and tailored details.

17. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks rocked a black Christian Siriano gown with feather color detail and voluminous black skirt. And, yes, the dress has pockets!

18.  Aurora James

 Aurora James Source:Getty

Aurora James attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a black sheer gown with a plunging v-neck and sequins details.

19. Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a fabulous Christopher John Rodgers gown. From the vest-style top to the Victorian-style bottom, Jodie’s ensemble gives the girlies what they need.

20. Gayle King

Gayle King Source:Getty

Gayle King looks fabulous in yellow!  Her maxi-length, off-the-shoulder gown, is a silhouette worn by several celebs during the night.

21. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:Getty

Laura Harrier ate and left no crumbs in a sexy, slinky tan gown. Sleeveless and sheer, the gown looks like it was made for the starlet. 

