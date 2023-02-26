Queen Latifah was the epitome of royalty at the 54th Annual NAACP Awards. The show, which celebrated the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment, couldn’t have tapped a more appropriate person to host the monumental night.
The actress and Hip-Hop icon came dressed to impress. Styled in a number of head-turning gowns, her stylist Jason Rembert perfectly executed glamour, elegance, and regality.
Rembert is the talented eye behind most of our favorite celebrity’s red-carpet looks, including Issa Rae, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mary J Blige, Quinta Brunson, and Lizzo.
RELATED ARTICLES: Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards
The talented stylist outdid himself this time around, equipping Latifah with four gorgeous, very different ensembles during the NAACP Awards. In case you missed it, here are the details on the 52-year-old actress’ looks from the night.
Queen Latifah Stuns In Four Jaw-Dropping Looks At The NAACP Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Queen Latifah in Bibhu MohapatraSource:Getty
The talented stylist outdid himself this time around, equipping Latifah with four gorgeous, very different gowns during the NAACP Awards. In case you missed it, here are the details on the 52-year-old actress’ looks from the night. Queen Latifah opened the 54th NAACP Image Awards clad in a black and white strapless Bibhu Mohapatra gown. This timeless, elegant gown hugged Latifah on top, giving her the perfect silhouette with an A-line bottom.
2. Queen Latifah in Oscar de la RentaSource:Getty
For Latifah’s second look, she wore a shapeless blue and yellow Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress was simple, yet eye-catchy.
3. Queen Latifah in Tony Ward CoutureSource:Getty
Latifah took her looks to the next level in a wine-red Tony Ward Couture gown. The dress featured intricate ruffled detailing that presented the perfect amount of drama.
4. Queen Latifah’s final lookSource:Getty
Latifah donned a more casual ensemble for her final look of the night. The actress wore a matching polyester jacket, top and pants set that was both sporty and chic.