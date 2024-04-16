Photos: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Night Experience
Caitlin Clark had quite the experience at the 2024 WNBA Draft as she was selected as the number 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever Monday evening.
This moment Caitlin has been working so hard for her entire life become a reality. Transitioning from collegiate success to the WNBA was the next challenge she was ready to face.
Being chosen as the top pick by the Fever not only validated her exceptional talent but also positioned her as a key player to watch in the upcoming WNBA season.
If you havn’t heard the buzz around Caitlin Clark, you will.
RELATED: Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised
RELATED: Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA
The stage is set for Caitlin to start a new chapter in her basketball journey in Indiana.
Take a look below at Caitlin Clark’s full WNBA Draft Experience!
1. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
2. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
3. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
4. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
5. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
6. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
7. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
8. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
9. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
10. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
11. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
12. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
13. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
14. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
15. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
16. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft ExperienceSource:Getty
