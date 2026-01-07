Philly Sports WAGs: Wifes and Girlfriends of Philly Athletes

Having a relationship with any public figure can be very overwhelming for someone who is not used to living under a microscope. As an athlete, the public microscope is not as big (depending on the athlete). However, as the partner of an athlete, you are still considered a public figure yourself, and can be subjected to tons of support or scrutiny; which also be based on how your partner is performing! RELATED: Top 30 Hottest NFL Players Nonetheless, we do know is challenging for sports WAGs as they are typically left at home with the children (if any), with their husbands on the road, as the bulk of their quality time is spent in the offseason.

What are WAGs?

WAGs is an acronym, short for ‘Wives and Girlfriends’. ‘WAGs’ is typically used in relation to the high profile women associated with professional athletes. RELATED: Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Eagles’ Cooper DeJean Are a Couple?

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella have sparked widespread speculation about a budding romance.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The dating buzz began in late 2025 when Bella was spotted wearing DeJean’s No. 33 jersey at Eagles games. She further fueled speculation by posing at DeJean’s locker after a game and attending matches with VIP access. DeJean, a standout player for the Eagles, has also been seen at WWE events, adding to the intrigue. https://www.instagram.com/p/DS0P1Bfjyal/

Sources close to Bella describe her as “smitten” but emphasize that the relationship is casual.

Our team at RNB has curated a list of the women that stand beside some of the most beloved athletes in the city of Philadelphia.

Check out Philly Sports WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Philly Sports below!

More Exclusive Lists: RELATED: Baller Babes: 50 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA RELATED: Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles RELATED: The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood RELATED: Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season RELATED: Top 20 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024 RELATED: Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations RELATED: Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024 RELATED: Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Divorces

1. Nikki Bella (Eagles: Cooper DeJean’s Girlfriend) 2. Maylin Lindsey (Eagles: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s Fiancé) 3. Erin Kate Dolan (Phillies: Alec Bohm’s Girlfriend) 4. Kelsey Nicole (Eagles: AJ Brown’s Fiancé) 5. Bry Burrows (Eagles: Jalen Hurts’ wife) Source:Getty 6. Anna Congdon (Eagles: Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend) 7. Anne De Paula (Sixers: Joel Embiid’s wife) 8. Kayla Harper (Phillies: Bryce Harper’s wife) 9. Kylie Kelce (Forever Eagle: Jason Kelce’s wife) 10. Kaycee Lee Marchetti (Forever Eagle: Fletcher Cox’s wife) 11. Carlyne Graham (Eagles: Brandon Graham’s wife) 12. Paige Hartman (Phillies: Kyle Schwarber’s wife) 13. Kelsey Kay Holmer (Eagles: Lane Johnson’s girlfriend) 14. Mya Danielle (Eagles: Devonta Smith’s girlfriend) 15. Jess Castellanos (Phillies: Nick Castellanos’ wife) 16. Brooke Dickerson (Eagles: Landon Dickerson’s wife) 17. Kristen Turner (Phillies: Trae Turner’s wife) 18. Daniela George (Sixers: Paul George’s wife) 19. Myra Gordon (Sixers: Tyrese Maxey’s girlfriend) 20. Dominique Wheeler (Phillies: Zack Wheelers’ wife) 21. Ayahna Cornish-Lowry (Sixers: Kyle Lowry’s wife) Source:Getty 22. Shylynn Oubre (Sixers: Kelly Oubre’s wife) 23. Jennifer Slay(Eagles: Darius Slay’s wife) 24. Karly Konecny (Flyers: Travis Konecny wife’s) 25. Annie Elliott (Eagles: Jake Elliot’s wife) 26. Niki Ikahihifo-Bender (Eagles: Jordan Mailata’s wife) 27. Jordan Britt Lovato (Eagles: Rick Lovato’s wife)