The Philadelphia 76ers fans have a light at the end of the tunnel (well kinda) former coach Brett Brown has been fired.

Sixers have fired head coach Brett Brown, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/RpXkisqXD5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2020

After an early exit in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the offseason gave the Sixers front office a lot of time to think. It is safe to say they did not waste ANY time.

Many experts have expressed in the past, parting ways with Brown was well needed in order to grow the “process.

Philly Twitter did what Philly Twitter does, bid like there’s no tomorrow. Check out some of the initial reactions from Sixers fans regarding Brett Brown being fired.

RELATED: Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

RELATED: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Philly Twitter Starts Bidding After The Sixers Fire Brett Brown was originally published on 1039hiphop.com