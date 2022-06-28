Hottest Philly Rappers in 2022

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly has been historically known for breeding the best rappers. The new wave has taken it up a notch by keeping themselves honest to not only the bars side of hip-hop but the creativity. The delivery and cadence that you would hear from these artists from the city would have a non-Philly resident ask you, “Yo, who is that?”.

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection is looking to have a promising year in music. The question is, who will make the most noise? The evolution of the Philly sound has changed much more recently than in years prior. We have seen acts like Beanie Sigel and Meek Mill keep the original Philly sound alive. The new wave of Philly artists like PNB Rock, Lil Uzi Vert & many other artists helped push the envelope in what we know of the true “Philly sound”. Check out the hottest artist of 2022

#PHILLY2022