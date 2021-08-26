Philly #CrateChallenge Gone Wild! Top Worst Falls!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Crate Challenge nationally has been wild, but Philly honestly is an entirely different world.

From North Philly, to South Philly and West Philly, lol ya’ll just different.

Philly topped the challenge when a Philly police officer did crate challenge by any means necessary. We are talking some of the falls, to people running up and collapsing to the top and tumbling to the ground.

Philly y’all gotta chill before y’all break something!

Watch all the videos below.

Related: Philly Artist, PnB Rock Charged With Gun & Drug Charges

Related: Philly Basketball League Takes it From the Courts to The Casino !

Related: Philly Rapper SimxSantana Expecting a Baby! [Photos]